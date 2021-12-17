Carry on a Legacy - International Holocaust Remembrance Day. Granddaughter Shares Stories

Sabrina Fine, Public Affairs Specialist at Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, recounts stories from her grandparents Betta and Hirsch Brand Holocaust Survivors, for International Holocaust Remembrance Day. The United Nations General Assembly designated January 27—the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau—as International Holocaust Remembrance Day.
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2022 08:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|828128
|VIRIN:
|211217-F-DO473-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108762089
|Length:
|00:06:05
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
