    Carry on a Legacy - International Holocaust Remembrance Day. Granddaughter Shares Stories

    12.17.2021

    Video by Sabrina Fine, Alexander Goad, Richard Kaulfers and Ashley Snipes

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Sabrina Fine, Public Affairs Specialist at Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, recounts stories from her grandparents Betta and Hirsch Brand Holocaust Survivors, for International Holocaust Remembrance Day. The United Nations General Assembly designated January 27—the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau—as International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

    Date Taken: 12.17.2021
    Date Posted: 01.11.2022 08:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 828128
    VIRIN: 211217-F-DO473-0001
    Filename: DOD_108762089
    Length: 00:06:05
    Location: TX, US

    JBSA
    WeRemember
    IHRD

