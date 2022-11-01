This is the final week for the Combined Federal Campaign. The final day to make a pledge is January 15, 2022. Help us and the charities that rely on pledges to support their mission to Finish Strong!
Make a pledge to your favorite cause today at www.givecfc.org
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2022 04:45
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|828120
|VIRIN:
|220111-A-RG339-400
|Filename:
|DOD_108761946
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|KAGOSHIMA, JP
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, U.S. Army Japan Combined Federal Campaign CG Message, by MAJ Elias Chelala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT