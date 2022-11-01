Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Japan Combined Federal Campaign CG Message

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAGOSHIMA, JAPAN

    01.11.2022

    Video by Maj. Elias Chelala 

    U.S. Army Japan

    This is the final week for the Combined Federal Campaign. The final day to make a pledge is January 15, 2022. Help us and the charities that rely on pledges to support their mission to Finish Strong!

    Make a pledge to your favorite cause today at www.givecfc.org

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2022
    Date Posted: 01.11.2022 04:45
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 828120
    VIRIN: 220111-A-RG339-400
    Filename: DOD_108761946
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: KAGOSHIMA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Japan Combined Federal Campaign CG Message, by MAJ Elias Chelala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Combined Federal Campaign
    CFC
    USARJ
    U.S. Army Japan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT