This is the final week for the 2021 Combined Federal Campaign. The final day to make a pledge is January 15, 2022. Help us and the charities that rely on pledges to support their mission to Finish Strong! Make a pledge to your favorite cause today at cfcoverseas.givecfc.org
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2022 03:25
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|828119
|VIRIN:
|220110-A-NR814-633
|PIN:
|220110
|Filename:
|DOD_108761925
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Army Japan CFC Finish Strong Campaign, by Manuel Torres-cortes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
