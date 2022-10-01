Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Japan CFC Finish Strong Campaign

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    01.10.2022

    Video by Manuel Torres-cortes 

    U.S. Army Japan

    This is the final week for the 2021 Combined Federal Campaign. The final day to make a pledge is January 15, 2022. Help us and the charities that rely on pledges to support their mission to Finish Strong! Make a pledge to your favorite cause today at cfcoverseas.givecfc.org

    Date Taken: 01.10.2022
    Date Posted: 01.11.2022 03:25
    Category: PSA
    TAGS

    CFC
    USARJ

