Pfc. Jesse Beaty's Journey to Fitness

U.S. Army Pfc. Jesse Beaty, a health care specialist, assigned to the Maryland Army National Guard, shares his story about his weight loss challenge to join the military. The location of this video took place in Columbia, Maryland, on Jan. 10, 2022. Beaty said one of his primary sources of motivation for his weight loss journey is his recruiter Staff Sgt. John Kauffman, a recruiting and retention noncommissioned officer with the MDARNG's Recruiting and Retention Battalion. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)