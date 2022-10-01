Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pfc. Jesse Beaty's Journey to Fitness

    COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Pfc. Jesse Beaty, a health care specialist, assigned to the Maryland Army National Guard, shares his story about his weight loss challenge to join the military. The location of this video took place in Columbia, Maryland, on Jan. 10, 2022. Beaty said one of his primary sources of motivation for his weight loss journey is his recruiter Staff Sgt. John Kauffman, a recruiting and retention noncommissioned officer with the MDARNG's Recruiting and Retention Battalion. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2022
    Date Posted: 01.10.2022 23:59
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 828117
    VIRIN: 220110-Z-OV020-1001
    Filename: DOD_108761865
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: COLUMBIA, MD, US 

    TAGS

    Fitness
    National Guard
    Maryland Army National Guard
    Chazz Kibler

