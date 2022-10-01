Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Okinawa mail charter mission

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.10.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Shanice Ship 

    AFN Okinawa

    The Detachment 3 Aerial Mail Terminal employees have a unique mission on Okinawa. Not only are they responsible for the delivery of mail to all installations on island, the team utilizes a charter to ensure your mail gets personnel assigned to the island. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Shanice Ship)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2022
    Date Posted: 01.10.2022 22:00
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 828115
    VIRIN: 220110-F-JV291-661
    Filename: DOD_108761799
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Okinawa mail charter mission, by SSgt Shanice Ship, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Mail
    Postal
    Det 3
    AIRPS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT