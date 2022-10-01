The Detachment 3 Aerial Mail Terminal employees have a unique mission on Okinawa. Not only are they responsible for the delivery of mail to all installations on island, the team utilizes a charter to ensure your mail gets personnel assigned to the island. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Shanice Ship)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2022 22:00
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|828115
|VIRIN:
|220110-F-JV291-661
|Filename:
|DOD_108761799
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Okinawa mail charter mission, by SSgt Shanice Ship, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
