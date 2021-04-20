U.S. Marines with 9th Engineer Support Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, conduct a Marine Corps Combat Readiness Exercise, Demo 3, Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, April 20, 2021. See from the perspective of these combat engineers with 9th ESB how Marines adapt and overcome in the most austere of environments. 3d MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III MEF’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Moises Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2022 02:01
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|828113
|VIRIN:
|210420-M-LN574-236
|Filename:
|DOD_108761781
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
This work, No Man's Mountain Teaser, by Cpl Moises Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
