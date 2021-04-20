Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    No Man's Mountain Teaser

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.20.2021

    Video by Cpl. Moises Rodriguez 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with 9th Engineer Support Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, conduct a Marine Corps Combat Readiness Exercise, Demo 3, Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, April 20, 2021. See from the perspective of these combat engineers with 9th ESB how Marines adapt and overcome in the most austere of environments. 3d MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III MEF’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Moises Rodriguez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2021
    Date Posted: 01.11.2022 02:01
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 828113
    VIRIN: 210420-M-LN574-236
    Filename: DOD_108761781
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, No Man's Mountain Teaser, by Cpl Moises Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    explosives
    demolition
    9th ESB
    Demo
    JWTC
    MCCRE

