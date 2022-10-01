The 35th Force Support Squadron opened a new "In-and-out" restaurant on Misawa Airbase.
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2022 21:04
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|828110
|VIRIN:
|220110-N-BK888-652
|Filename:
|DOD_108761736
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Pacific Update: Flyer's Grand Opening, by PO2 Kyle Peterson, identified by DVIDS
