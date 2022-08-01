RUTEX 22.1 VBSS

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Maritime Raid Force conduct a bottom-up visit, board, search, and seizure mission to intercept sensitive equipment during Realistic Urban Training Exercise 22.1 (RUTEX) at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan 8, 2022. The purpose of the RUTEX is to incorporate the specialized individual and small-unit skills of the MEU and conduct high-intensity and complex Marine Air-Ground Task Force operations to prepare MEUs and other designated forces to support the geographic combatant commanders. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Dillon Buck)