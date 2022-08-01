Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RUTEX 22.1 VBSS

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Dillon Buck 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    U.S. Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Maritime Raid Force conduct a bottom-up visit, board, search, and seizure mission to intercept sensitive equipment during Realistic Urban Training Exercise 22.1 (RUTEX) at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan 8, 2022. The purpose of the RUTEX is to incorporate the specialized individual and small-unit skills of the MEU and conduct high-intensity and complex Marine Air-Ground Task Force operations to prepare MEUs and other designated forces to support the geographic combatant commanders. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Dillon Buck)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2022
    Date Posted: 01.10.2022 17:55
    31st MEU
    MAGTF
    III MEF
    B-Roll
    RUTEX
    Ghost Fleet

