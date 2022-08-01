U.S. Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Maritime Raid Force conduct a bottom-up visit, board, search, and seizure mission to intercept sensitive equipment during Realistic Urban Training Exercise 22.1 (RUTEX) at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan 8, 2022. The purpose of the RUTEX is to incorporate the specialized individual and small-unit skills of the MEU and conduct high-intensity and complex Marine Air-Ground Task Force operations to prepare MEUs and other designated forces to support the geographic combatant commanders. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Dillon Buck)
This work, RUTEX 22.1 VBSS, by LCpl Dillon Buck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
