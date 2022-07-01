MHS Video Connect Testimonial - Visits - Cornfeld

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Robert Cornfeld, M.D., pediatric gastroenterologist, shares how he started to perform virtual video visits as a brigade surgeon in Europe with soldiers geographically dispersed throughout Europe, Africa, and Central Asia.
