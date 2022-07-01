Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MHS Video Connect Testimonial - Patient

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2022

    Video by Spire Communications 

    Defense Health Agency Connected Health

    As a military spouse, Kaitlin Hudson shares why she prefers telehealth to receive some of her care while being pregnant.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Healthcare

    TAGS

    military health
    telehealth
    Defense Health Agency
    virtual health
    connected health
    MHS Video Connect

