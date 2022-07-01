MHS Video Connect Testimonial - Patient

As a military spouse, Kaitlin Hudson shares why she prefers telehealth to receive some of her care while being pregnant.
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2022 14:51
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|828084
|VIRIN:
|220107-O-TV238-938
|Filename:
|DOD_108761523
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
