Arkansas Army National Guard Soldiers compete in the 87th Troop Command Brigade-level Best Warrior Competition hosted at Robinson Training Maneuver Center, North Little Rock, Arkansas, January 8-9, 2022. (U.S. Army National Guard video created by Sgt. Marie L. Bryant and Spc. Patrick Gilliam)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2022 10:53
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|828056
|VIRIN:
|220108-Z-A4464-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108760899
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 87th Troop Command Brigade-level Best Warrior Competition 2022, by SPC Patrick Gilliam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
