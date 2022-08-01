Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    87th Troop Command Brigade-level Best Warrior Competition 2022

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2022

    Video by Spc. Patrick Gilliam 

    119th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Arkansas Army National Guard Soldiers compete in the 87th Troop Command Brigade-level Best Warrior Competition hosted at Robinson Training Maneuver Center, North Little Rock, Arkansas, January 8-9, 2022. (U.S. Army National Guard video created by Sgt. Marie L. Bryant and Spc. Patrick Gilliam)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2022
    Date Posted: 01.10.2022 10:53
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 828056
    VIRIN: 220108-Z-A4464-1001
    Filename: DOD_108760899
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, 87th Troop Command Brigade-level Best Warrior Competition 2022, by SPC Patrick Gilliam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Robinson Maneuver Training Center

    NCO of the Year
    Training
    Soldier of the Year
    87th Troop Command
    Best Warrior Challenge

