Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hellenic Tank Challenge 2021 opening ceremony and precision driving BROLL

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    XANTHI, GREECE

    10.29.2021

    Video by Cpl. Max Elliott 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers with the 1st Battalion, 16th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division participate in the Hellenic tank challenge 2021 at Xanthi, Greece, Oct. 29 - Nov. 1, 2021.

    The BROLL package includes an opening ceremony and a precision driving course.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2021
    Date Posted: 01.08.2022 17:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 828032
    VIRIN: 211105-A-ZT835-189
    Filename: DOD_108760272
    Length: 00:07:44
    Location: XANTHI, GR 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hellenic Tank Challenge 2021 opening ceremony and precision driving BROLL, by CPL Max Elliott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Greece
    USArmy
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongerTogether
    Hellenictankchallenge

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT