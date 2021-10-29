Soldiers with the 1st Battalion, 16th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division participate in the Hellenic tank challenge 2021 at Xanthi, Greece, Oct. 29 - Nov. 1, 2021.
The BROLL package includes an opening ceremony and a precision driving course.
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2022 17:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|828032
|VIRIN:
|211105-A-ZT835-189
|Filename:
|DOD_108760272
|Length:
|00:07:44
|Location:
|XANTHI, GR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Hellenic Tank Challenge 2021 opening ceremony and precision driving BROLL, by CPL Max Elliott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT