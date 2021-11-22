Soldiers with 1st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division use demolition charges to detonate demolition charges while conducting abatis training at Camp Ādaži, Ādaži, Latvia, Nov. 22, 2021.
Broll contains footage of abatis training (demolition of trees to create an obstacle) setup and demolition.
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2022 17:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|828030
|VIRIN:
|211123-A-ZT835-843
|Filename:
|DOD_108760270
|Length:
|00:07:04
|Location:
|ADAZI, LV
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 1BEB conducts abatis training during Winter Shield 2021 Broll, by CPL Max Elliott, identified by DVIDS
