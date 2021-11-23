Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1BEB conducts bangalore breach training during Winter Shield 2021 BROLL

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ADAZI, LATVIA

    11.23.2021

    Video by Cpl. Max Elliott 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers with 1st Brigade Engineer Battalion (1BEB) "Diehard," 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division and soldiers with the Spanish Armed Forces conduct Bangalore breach training at Camp Ādaži, Ādaži, Latvia, Nov. 23, 2021.

    Broll contains footage of Bangalore breach set up and explosion.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.23.2021
    Date Posted: 01.08.2022 17:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 828029
    VIRIN: 211123-A-ZT835-322
    Filename: DOD_108760269
    Length: 00:04:48
    Location: ADAZI, LV 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1BEB conducts bangalore breach training during Winter Shield 2021 BROLL, by CPL Max Elliott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Latvia
    USArmy
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongerTogether
    WinterShield

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT