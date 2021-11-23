Soldiers with 1st Brigade Engineer Battalion (1BEB) "Diehard," 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division and soldiers with the Spanish Armed Forces conduct Bangalore breach training at Camp Ādaži, Ādaži, Latvia, Nov. 23, 2021.
Broll contains footage of Bangalore breach set up and explosion.
|Date Taken:
|11.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2022 17:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|828029
|VIRIN:
|211123-A-ZT835-322
|Filename:
|DOD_108760269
|Length:
|00:04:48
|Location:
|ADAZI, LV
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 1BEB conducts bangalore breach training during Winter Shield 2021 BROLL, by CPL Max Elliott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT