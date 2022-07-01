Members of the Washington National Guard respond to flooding in Lewis County under immediate response authority on January 7, 2022, in Centralia, WA. Guard members will support with sandbag filling and any other needed support requests from the Incident Commander. (U.S. National Guard video by Peter Chang)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2022 22:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|828028
|VIRIN:
|220107-Z-CH682-681
|Filename:
|DOD_108760207
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|CENTRALIA, WA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Washington National Guard members respond to flooding in Lewis County, by Peter Chang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT