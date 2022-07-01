Washington National Guard members respond to flooding in Lewis County

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the Washington National Guard respond to flooding in Lewis County under immediate response authority on January 7, 2022, in Centralia, WA. Guard members will support with sandbag filling and any other needed support requests from the Incident Commander. (U.S. National Guard video by Peter Chang)