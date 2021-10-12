Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    12 Days of MX(Maintenance) - Day 1

    FE WARREN AFB, WY, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2021

    Video by Robert Hill 

    90th Missile Wing Public Affairs

    1 of 12 video depicting the 12 Days of MX(following the theme of "The 12 Days of Christmas). Each video is kept to under 1 minute, giving a brief glimpse into the world of the Maintenance Group and how they support the overall mission.

    Date Taken: 12.10.2021
    Date Posted: 01.07.2022 17:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 828014
    VIRIN: 211210-F-MN204-1001
    Filename: DOD_108760104
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: FE WARREN AFB, WY, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 12 Days of MX(Maintenance) - Day 1, by Robert Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

