1 of 12 video depicting the 12 Days of MX(following the theme of "The 12 Days of Christmas). Each video is kept to under 1 minute, giving a brief glimpse into the world of the Maintenance Group and how they support the overall mission.
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2022 17:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|828014
|VIRIN:
|211210-F-MN204-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108760104
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|FE WARREN AFB, WY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 12 Days of MX(Maintenance) - Day 1, by Robert Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
