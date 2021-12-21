Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Marine Logistics Group Campaign Order Announcement

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2021

    Video by Cpl. William Redding 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    1st Marine Logistics Group command team announces the 1st MLG Campaign Order and explains how it will impact the Marines and Sailors on Camp Pendleton California, Dec. 21, 2021.

    Date Taken: 12.21.2021
    Date Posted: 01.07.2022 16:16
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 828010
    VIRIN: 211221-M-IS663-1493
    Filename: DOD_108760059
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Marine Logistics Group Campaign Order Announcement, by Cpl William Redding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1st MLG
    1st Marine Logistics Group
    Campaign Plan

