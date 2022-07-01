New Air Force PT Test Options

30 sec spot reminding Airmen of new PT Test optional events in addition to the old ones.
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2022 15:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|FL, US
