Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFMC Year in Review 2021

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2021

    Video by Ryan Law 

    Air Force Materiel Command

    Highlights of missions and key accomplishments across the Air Force Materiel Command footprint during 2021. (U.S. Air Force video by Ryan Law)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2021
    Date Posted: 01.07.2022 14:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 827990
    VIRIN: 211208-F-ZJ423-1001
    Filename: DOD_108759950
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFMC Year in Review 2021, by Ryan Law, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Review
    Air Force
    Mission
    AFMC
    2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT