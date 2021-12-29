Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tyndall trains MWDs with new obedience course

    FL, UNITED STATES

    12.29.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Anabel Del Valle 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jason Vogt, 325th Security Forces Squadron military working dog trainer, explains the importance of Tyndall Air Force Base's new obedience course and how MWDs protect the mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Anabel Del Valle)

    Date Taken: 12.29.2021
    Date Posted: 01.07.2022 12:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 827974
    VIRIN: 211229-F-PU449-752
    Filename: DOD_108759834
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: FL, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Tyndall trains MWDs with new obedience course, by A1C Anabel Del Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MWD
    SFS
    Military Working Dog
    Dog
    Obedience course
    MWD Course

