Opening remarks by NATO Secretary General at the extraordinary meeting of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs
BELGIUM
07.01.2022
Courtesy Video
Opening remarks by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the extraordinary meeting of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs at NATO Headquarters in Brussels on 7 January 2022.
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2022 08:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|827965
|VIRIN:
|070122-O-D0483-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108759542
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|BE
Video Analytics
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
PUBLIC DOMAIN
MORE LIKE THIS
CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Opening remarks by NATO Secretary General at the extraordinary meeting of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs
LEAVE A COMMENT