U.S. Marines with Bravo Co., 1st Battalion, 23rd Marines, 4th Marine Division, conduct a night-time movement and casualty evacuation training on Fort Pickett, Virginia, Jan. 5, 2022. Reserve Marines, while supporting Operation Allies Welcome, are maintaining proficiency in their respective occupational specialties to ensure they are always ready to augment and reinforce the Active Component. The Department of Defense, through the U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. James Stanfield)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2022 11:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|827963
|VIRIN:
|220105-M-BD822-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108759515
|Length:
|00:06:17
|Location:
|FORT PICKETT, VA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Bravo Co. 3/23 CASEVAC Training B-Roll, by Cpl James Stanfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
