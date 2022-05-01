Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bravo Co. 3/23 CASEVAC Training B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT PICKETT, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2022

    Video by Cpl. James Stanfield 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge   

    U.S. Marines with Bravo Co., 1st Battalion, 23rd Marines, 4th Marine Division, conduct a night-time movement and casualty evacuation training on Fort Pickett, Virginia, Jan. 5, 2022. Reserve Marines, while supporting Operation Allies Welcome, are maintaining proficiency in their respective occupational specialties to ensure they are always ready to augment and reinforce the Active Component. The Department of Defense, through the U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. James Stanfield)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2022
    Date Posted: 01.07.2022 11:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 827963
    VIRIN: 220105-M-BD822-1001
    Filename: DOD_108759515
    Length: 00:06:17
    Location: FORT PICKETT, VA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bravo Co. 3/23 CASEVAC Training B-Roll, by Cpl James Stanfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MARFORRES
    Marines
    CASEVAC
    MFR
    Operation Allies Welcome

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT