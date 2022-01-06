Sgt. 1st Class Dustin J. Moon, Senior Career Counselor, 10th Army Air Missile Defense Comannand, wins the Best Senior Career Counselor competition in U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden, Dec. 6, 2021. Sgt. 1st Class Moon placed first in the 2021 and 2022 Top Senior Career Counselor competitions.
(B-Roll Footage courtesy of U.S. Army, Pfc. Theodosius Santalov)
(U.S. Army video by Sgt. Rene Rosas)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2022 06:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|827959
|VIRIN:
|220106-A-GG601-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108759393
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 10TH AAMDC wins 2022 Best Career Counselor Competition, by SGT Rene Rosas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
