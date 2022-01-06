Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    10TH AAMDC wins 2022 Best Career Counselor Competition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    06.01.2022

    Video by Sgt. Rene Rosas 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    Sgt. 1st Class Dustin J. Moon, Senior Career Counselor, 10th Army Air Missile Defense Comannand, wins the Best Senior Career Counselor competition in U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden, Dec. 6, 2021. Sgt. 1st Class Moon placed first in the 2021 and 2022 Top Senior Career Counselor competitions.
    (B-Roll Footage courtesy of U.S. Army, Pfc. Theodosius Santalov)
    (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Rene Rosas)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2022
    Date Posted: 01.07.2022 06:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 827959
    VIRIN: 220106-A-GG601-1001
    Filename: DOD_108759393
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10TH AAMDC wins 2022 Best Career Counselor Competition, by SGT Rene Rosas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    ArmyTeam
    StrongerTogether
    AirDefense
    target_news_europe
    CareerCounselor

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT