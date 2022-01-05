A short Social Media piece for our Thursday post. The 48th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron performs routine duties for the 492nd Fighter Squadron on January 5, 2022 at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England.
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2022 03:30
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|827954
|VIRIN:
|220105-F-EJ253-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108759279
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|BRANDON, SFK, GB
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Throttle Up Thursday, by SrA Gaspar Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
