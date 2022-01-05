Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Throttle Up Thursday

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BRANDON, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.01.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Gaspar Cortez 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A short Social Media piece for our Thursday post. The 48th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron performs routine duties for the 492nd Fighter Squadron on January 5, 2022 at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2022
    Date Posted: 01.07.2022 03:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 827954
    VIRIN: 220105-F-EJ253-001
    Filename: DOD_108759279
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: BRANDON, SFK, GB 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Throttle Up Thursday, by SrA Gaspar Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Routine

    Duties

    492nd Fighter Squadron

    48th AMXS

    TAGS

    F-15
    Routine
    Duties
    492nd Fighter Squadron
    48th AMXS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT