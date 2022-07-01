127th Wing Commander, Brig. Gen. Rolf Mammen, and 127th Wing Command Chief, Chief Master Sgt. Rick Gordon, deliver their January 2022 message to the members of the 127th Wing.
#TeamSelfridge
#MichiganNationalGuard
#AirNationalGuard
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2022 02:36
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|827953
|VIRIN:
|220107-F-JK012-099
|Filename:
|DOD_108759278
|Length:
|00:06:02
|Location:
|SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, January 2022 Wing Update, by SSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT