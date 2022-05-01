Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Osan COVID-19 Guidance

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    01.05.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Kevyn Allen 

    51st Fighter Wing

    The following video contains important updates regarding COVID-19 guidelines established by Osan AB leadership. We thank you for your cooperation and patience as we determine the best way forward in defeating this virus, together.

    Date Taken: 01.05.2022
    Date Posted: 01.07.2022 02:08
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 827952
    VIRIN: 220105-F-IK735-379
    Filename: DOD_108759265
    Length: 00:07:59
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR 

    This work, Osan COVID-19 Guidance, by SrA Kevyn Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Osan Air Base
    51st Fighter Wing

