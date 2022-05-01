The following video contains important updates regarding COVID-19 guidelines established by Osan AB leadership. We thank you for your cooperation and patience as we determine the best way forward in defeating this virus, together.
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2022 02:08
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|827952
|VIRIN:
|220105-F-IK735-379
|Filename:
|DOD_108759265
|Length:
|00:07:59
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Osan COVID-19 Guidance, by SrA Kevyn Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT