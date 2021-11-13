Strengthening an alliance: Yama Sakura 81

The Commanding General, Brig. Gen. Kyle Ellison, and other members of the U.S. Marine Corps’ 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade, observe the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force’s Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade training during Exercise Yama Sakura 81 and participate in culture-exchange activities aboard Camp Ainoura, Nagasaki, Japan, Dec. 13, 2021. The 3D MEB seeks opportunities to engage with our JGSDF partners and allies, particularly the ARDB, with whom we share similar amphibious capabilities. Yama Sakura is the largest U.S.-Japan bilateral and joint command post exercise which enables participants to work as dedicated partners in support of the Japan-U.S. security alliance and for continued peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Zachary Sarvey)
