    Strengthening an alliance: Yama Sakura 81

    JAPAN

    11.13.2021

    Video by Cpl. Zachary Sarvey 

    3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade   

    The Commanding General, Brig. Gen. Kyle Ellison, and other members of the U.S. Marine Corps’ 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade, observe the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force’s Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade training during Exercise Yama Sakura 81 and participate in culture-exchange activities aboard Camp Ainoura, Nagasaki, Japan, Dec. 13, 2021. The 3D MEB seeks opportunities to engage with our JGSDF partners and allies, particularly the ARDB, with whom we share similar amphibious capabilities. Yama Sakura is the largest U.S.-Japan bilateral and joint command post exercise which enables participants to work as dedicated partners in support of the Japan-U.S. security alliance and for continued peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Zachary Sarvey)

    Date Taken: 11.13.2021
    Date Posted: 01.06.2022 20:52
    Location: JP

    TAGS

    Yama Sakura
    3D MEB
    Indo-pacific
    ARDB
    YS81

