    Blinken, Austin Meet Virtually With Japanese Ministers

    UNITED STATES

    01.06.2022

    Defense.gov         

    Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel meet virtually with Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa and Defense Minister Kishi Nobuo for the 2022 U.S.-Japan Security Consultative Committee meeting.

    Date Taken: 01.06.2022
    Date Posted: 01.06.2022 18:25
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 827939
    Filename: DOD_108759045
    Length: 00:12:31
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blinken, Austin Meet Virtually With Japanese Ministers, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
