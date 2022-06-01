Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel meet virtually with Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa and Defense Minister Kishi Nobuo for the 2022 U.S.-Japan Security Consultative Committee meeting.
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2022 18:25
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|827939
|Filename:
|DOD_108759045
|Length:
|00:12:31
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Blinken, Austin Meet Virtually With Japanese Ministers, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT