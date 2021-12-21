Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medical Response Team Supports Local Farmington Hospital

    NM, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2021

    Video by Spc. Nicholas Goodman 

    Defense Department Support to FEMA COVID-19       

    FARMINGTON, N.M. -- U.S. Navy sailors from across the U.S. support the local community during COVID response operations at San Juan Regional Medical Center in Farmington, New Mexico, Dec. 19, 2021. Sailors are deployed from California in support of the continued Department of Defense COVID response operations to help communities in need. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to the whole-of-government COVID response. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Nicholas Goodman)

    Date Taken: 12.21.2021
    Date Posted: 01.06.2022 16:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 827934
    VIRIN: 211221-A-TV877-2001
    Filename: DOD_108758978
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: NM, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Medical Response Team Supports Local Farmington Hospital, by SPC Nicholas Goodman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    New Mexico
    FEMA
    NORTHCOM
    ARNORTH
    Farmington
    COVID

