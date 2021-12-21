Medical Response Team Supports Local Farmington Hospital

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



FARMINGTON, N.M. -- U.S. Navy sailors from across the U.S. support the local community during COVID response operations at San Juan Regional Medical Center in Farmington, New Mexico, Dec. 19, 2021. Sailors are deployed from California in support of the continued Department of Defense COVID response operations to help communities in need. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to the whole-of-government COVID response. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Nicholas Goodman)