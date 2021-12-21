FARMINGTON, N.M. -- U.S. Navy sailors from across the U.S. support the local community during COVID response operations at San Juan Regional Medical Center in Farmington, New Mexico, Dec. 19, 2021. Sailors are deployed from California in support of the continued Department of Defense COVID response operations to help communities in need. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to the whole-of-government COVID response. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Nicholas Goodman)
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2022 16:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|827934
|VIRIN:
|211221-A-TV877-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108758978
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|NM, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Medical Response Team Supports Local Farmington Hospital, by SPC Nicholas Goodman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
