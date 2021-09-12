Jennifer Baker, 97th Air Mobility Wing key spouse, talks about the 2021 cookie drop on Altus Air Force Base (AFB), Dec. 9, 2021. The cookie drop was an opportunity for community members to give back to the Airmen across Altus AFB.
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2022 16:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|827931
|VIRIN:
|211209-F-YW496-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108758953
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|ALTUS AFB, OK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Cookie Drop 2021, by A1C Trenton Jancze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT