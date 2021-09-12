Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cookie Drop 2021

    ALTUS AFB, OK, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Trenton Jancze 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Jennifer Baker, 97th Air Mobility Wing key spouse, talks about the 2021 cookie drop on Altus Air Force Base (AFB), Dec. 9, 2021. The cookie drop was an opportunity for community members to give back to the Airmen across Altus AFB.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2021
    Date Posted: 01.06.2022 16:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 827931
    VIRIN: 211209-F-YW496-1001
    Filename: DOD_108758953
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: ALTUS AFB, OK, US

    TAGS

    Airmen
    cookies
    Altus AFB
    97th AMW
    cookie drop

