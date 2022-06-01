Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MHS GENESIS Video

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2022

    Video by NMCCL Public Affairs 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    The Coastal Carolina Market, to include Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune and Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point will transition to MHS GENESIS on March 19, 2022. Captain Reginald Ewing III, Director of Coastal North Carolina Market and Director of NMCCL, discusses the End User training portion of MHS GENESIS.

    Date Taken: 01.06.2022
    Date Posted: 01.06.2022 15:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 827916
    VIRIN: 220106-N-VK310-0001
    Filename: DOD_108758909
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, MHS GENESIS Video, by NMCCL Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point
    MHS GENESIS
    NMCCL
    Coastal Carolina Market

