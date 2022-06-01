MHS GENESIS Video

The Coastal Carolina Market, to include Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune and Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point will transition to MHS GENESIS on March 19, 2022. Captain Reginald Ewing III, Director of Coastal North Carolina Market and Director of NMCCL, discusses the End User training portion of MHS GENESIS.
Date: 01.06.2022
Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
