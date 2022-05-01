Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force Atterbury-Afghan Children Adapting and Conquering the Change in Culture

    CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2022

    Video by Spc. Collin MacKown 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge   

    Jennifer Corsi, a lead activity organizer with the United Council of Catholic Bishops for the 200 housing block, helps educate Afghan children English, reading, writing, and future life skills in order to prepare them for their new life in the United States at Camp Atterbury, Ind., Jan. 5, 2022. Afghan guests have the opportunity to learn about American culture before departing Camp Atterbury and moving on to their lives in America. The Department of Defense, through the U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities in permanent or temporary structures as quickly as possible. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Collin S. MacKown, 14th Public Affairs Detachment)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2022
    Date Posted: 01.06.2022 15:22
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 827902
    VIRIN: 220105-A-HJ987-001
    Filename: DOD_108758834
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, US 
    Hometown: EDINBURGH, IN, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Atterbury-Afghan Children Adapting and Conquering the Change in Culture, by SPC Collin MacKown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DoD
    ARNORTH
    DHS
    U.S. NORTHCOM
    Operation Allies Welcome

