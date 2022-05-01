Task Force Atterbury-Afghan Children Adapting and Conquering the Change in Culture

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Jennifer Corsi, a lead activity organizer with the United Council of Catholic Bishops for the 200 housing block, helps educate Afghan children English, reading, writing, and future life skills in order to prepare them for their new life in the United States at Camp Atterbury, Ind., Jan. 5, 2022. Afghan guests have the opportunity to learn about American culture before departing Camp Atterbury and moving on to their lives in America. The Department of Defense, through the U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities in permanent or temporary structures as quickly as possible. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Collin S. MacKown, 14th Public Affairs Detachment)