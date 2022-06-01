Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ohio National Guard Outstanding Airman of the Year nominees

    OH, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Ohio National Guard Public Affairs

    Ohio National Guard Outstanding Airman of the Year nominees compete at the state level for their Air National Guard accomplishments during the past year of 2021.

    Date Taken: 01.06.2022
    Date Posted: 01.06.2022 10:01
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 827830
    VIRIN: 220106-F-XQ637-394
    Filename: DOD_108758531
    Length: 00:05:17
    Location: OH, US
    Hometown: COLUMBUS, OH, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Ohio National Guard Outstanding Airman of the Year nominees, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airman of the Year

