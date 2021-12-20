Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    727 EACS provides air superiority at Al Dhafra

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    12.20.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea FitzPatrick 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, United Arab Emirates- Capt. Nate Levesque and Staff Sgt. Lorraine Sharp explain the mission of the 727th Expeditionary Air Control Squadron, Detachment 4, deployed to Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, on December 20, 2021. The unit, nicknamed, "Kingpin," is responsible for using radar technology to provide a combined air picture of the Arabian Gulf, in support of Operations Inherent Resolve, Spartan Shield and for the combined defense of the Arabian Gulf.

    Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE

