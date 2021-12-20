727 EACS provides air superiority at Al Dhafra

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/827819" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, United Arab Emirates- Capt. Nate Levesque and Staff Sgt. Lorraine Sharp explain the mission of the 727th Expeditionary Air Control Squadron, Detachment 4, deployed to Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, on December 20, 2021. The unit, nicknamed, "Kingpin," is responsible for using radar technology to provide a combined air picture of the Arabian Gulf, in support of Operations Inherent Resolve, Spartan Shield and for the combined defense of the Arabian Gulf.