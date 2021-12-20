AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, United Arab Emirates- Capt. Nate Levesque and Staff Sgt. Lorraine Sharp explain the mission of the 727th Expeditionary Air Control Squadron, Detachment 4, deployed to Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, on December 20, 2021. The unit, nicknamed, "Kingpin," is responsible for using radar technology to provide a combined air picture of the Arabian Gulf, in support of Operations Inherent Resolve, Spartan Shield and for the combined defense of the Arabian Gulf.
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2022 07:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|827819
|VIRIN:
|211220-F-EF377-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108758058
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 727 EACS provides air superiority at Al Dhafra, by TSgt Chelsea FitzPatrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
