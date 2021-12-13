U.S. Marines with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 366 train in Brunswick, Maine, Dec. 7-17, 2021. Marines with HMH-366 exercised expeditionary advanced base operations and cold-weather techniques and procedures in an unfamiliar environment by performing touch-and-go landings and low-altitude maneuvers in CH-53E Super Stallions. HMH-366 is a subordinate unit of 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, the aviation combat element of II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christian Cortez)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2022 16:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|827800
|VIRIN:
|211220-M-VU488-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108756421
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|BRUNSWICK, ME, US
|Hometown:
|ROCHESTER, MI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Marines conduct cold-weather training in Maine, by LCpl Christian Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
