Airman assigned to Task Force Holloman begin taking down tents at the Life Support Area on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Dec. 23,2021. The Department of Defense, through the U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of State and Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan evacuees essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jose Escamilla)
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2022 18:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|827796
|VIRIN:
|220105-F-VC621-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108756335
|Length:
|00:00:20
|Location:
|NM, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Task Force Holloman takes down tents, by SrA Jack Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
