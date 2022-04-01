Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force Holloman takes down tents

    NM, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Jack Gardner 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge   

    Airman assigned to Task Force Holloman begin taking down tents at the Life Support Area on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Dec. 23,2021. The Department of Defense, through the U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of State and Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan evacuees essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jose Escamilla)

    Date Taken: 01.04.2022
    This work, Task Force Holloman takes down tents, by SrA Jack Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USNORTHCOM
    DHS
    Operation Allies Welcome
    TF Holloman

