    B-Roll: Maryland Guard members support Covid-19 testing site in Harford County

    BEL AIR, MD, UNITED STATES

    12.31.2021

    Video by Airman Alexandra Huettner 

    175th WG - Maryland Air National Guard

    Members of the Maryland National Guard support a Covid-19 testing site at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, Maryland, Dec. 31, 2021. The site was opened in response to Maryland State Governer Hogan’s declaration that Maryalnd was in a state of emergency due to rising covid-19 numbers. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman Alexandra Huettner)

    Date Taken: 12.31.2021
    Date Posted: 01.05.2022 14:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 827794
    VIRIN: 220104-Z-AH104-1001
    Filename: DOD_108756327
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: BEL AIR, MD, US 

    This work, B-Roll: Maryland Guard members support Covid-19 testing site in Harford County, by Amn Alexandra Huettner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MDNG COVID19RESPONSE

