Members of the Maryland National Guard support a Covid-19 testing site at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, Maryland, Dec. 31, 2021. The site was opened in response to Maryland State Governer Hogan’s declaration that Maryalnd was in a state of emergency due to rising covid-19 numbers. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman Alexandra Huettner)
|Date Taken:
|12.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2022 14:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|827794
|VIRIN:
|220104-Z-AH104-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108756327
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|BEL AIR, MD, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-Roll: Maryland Guard members support Covid-19 testing site in Harford County, by Amn Alexandra Huettner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
