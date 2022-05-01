Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cold-Weather Operations Course class 22-02 students learn about Arctic tent on snowy training day

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2022

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                           

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Twenty-seven Soldiers who are participating as students in the Fort McCoy Cold-Weather Operations Course (CWOC) class 22-02 practice building an Artic 10-percent tent Jan. 5, 2022, during course training at Fort McCoy, Wis. The training took place on a snowy, cold day which may have been idyllic for the training. CWOC students are trained on a variety of cold-weather subjects, including snowshoe training and skiing as well as how to use ahkio sleds and other gear, too. Training also focuses on terrain and weather analysis, risk management, cold-weather clothing, developing winter fighting positions in the field, camouflage and concealment, and numerous other areas that are important to know in order to survive and operate in a cold-weather environment. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    This work, Cold-Weather Operations Course class 22-02 students learn about Arctic tent on snowy training day, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Army Reserve
    training
    Fort McCoy
    CWOC training
    Artic tent

