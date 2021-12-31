Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National All-Domain Warfighting Center: Changing The Way We Train To Fight

    MI, UNITED STATES

    12.31.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Cessna 

    Michigan National Guard

    Located in Northern Michigan, the National All Domain Warfighting Center is changing the way we train to fight.

    The NADWC boasts two extensive maneuver training centers, Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center and the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, and possesses the largest overland special-use military airspace east of the Mississippi.

    Since its inception in 2020, the NADWC has played host to multiple large-scale training exercises and experiments. Iterations of the Northern Strike exercise series, Mobility Guardian, Exercise Spartan, and the revolutionary Global Information Dominance Experiment 3 have all been supported by the NADWC.

    Leveraging 148,000 acres of maneuver training space and 17,000 square miles of special-use air space to
    hone our warfighting skills, the NADWC is the premiere all domain warfighting center in The Michigan National Guard's ever-evolving defense game plan. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Cessna)

    Date Taken: 12.31.2021
    Date Posted: 01.05.2022 14:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 827785
    VIRIN: 211231-F-SB302-756
    Filename: DOD_108756220
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: MI, US

    This work, National All-Domain Warfighting Center: Changing The Way We Train To Fight, by SSgt Jacob Cessna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Michigan
    Camp Grayling
    Michigan National Guard
    Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center
    National All-Doman Warfigting Center

