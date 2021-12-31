National All-Domain Warfighting Center: Changing The Way We Train To Fight

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Located in Northern Michigan, the National All Domain Warfighting Center is changing the way we train to fight.



The NADWC boasts two extensive maneuver training centers, Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center and the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, and possesses the largest overland special-use military airspace east of the Mississippi.



Since its inception in 2020, the NADWC has played host to multiple large-scale training exercises and experiments. Iterations of the Northern Strike exercise series, Mobility Guardian, Exercise Spartan, and the revolutionary Global Information Dominance Experiment 3 have all been supported by the NADWC.



Leveraging 148,000 acres of maneuver training space and 17,000 square miles of special-use air space to

hone our warfighting skills, the NADWC is the premiere all domain warfighting center in The Michigan National Guard's ever-evolving defense game plan. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Cessna)