Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki and Port Envoy to the Biden-Harris Administration Supply Chain Disruptions Task Force John D. Porcari
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2022 13:34
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|827783
|Filename:
|DOD_108756218
|Length:
|00:54:33
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki and John D. Porcari, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT