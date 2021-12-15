130th Airlift Wing's Commander Colonel Bryan Preece led a team of Airmen to Lockheed Martin's Marietta, Georgia factory, to pick up the Wing's new C130J-30. The new aircraft has 9.5 total flying hours and will enter maintenance for its final preparations to make it fit the unit's specific needs.
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2022 12:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|827779
|VIRIN:
|211215-Z-QM802-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108756175
|Length:
|00:08:38
|Location:
|MARIETTA, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 130th Airlift Wing accepts C-130 J 95928, by MSgt Eugene Crist, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
