    CAMP LEJEUENE, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.23.2021

    Video by Cpl. Jacqueline Peguero-Montes 

    II MEF Information Group

    Since 1775, the United States Marine Corps has been diligently working to adapt to the ever changing warfare environment. We strive to be prepared, whether it is in the air, on land and sea or the information environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jacqueline Peguero-Montes)

    Date Taken: 12.23.2021
    Date Posted: 01.05.2022 13:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 827772
    VIRIN: 211223-M-FQ645-649
    Filename: DOD_108756059
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: CAMP LEJEUENE, NC, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Any Clime, Any Place, Any Space, by Cpl Jacqueline Peguero-Montes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #II MIG #USMCNews #II MEF #Marines #Cyber #Air #Land #Sea #Marines #Adapt

