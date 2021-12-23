Since 1775, the United States Marine Corps has been diligently working to adapt to the ever changing warfare environment. We strive to be prepared, whether it is in the air, on land and sea or the information environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jacqueline Peguero-Montes)
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2022 13:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|827772
|VIRIN:
|211223-M-FQ645-649
|Filename:
|DOD_108756059
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUENE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Any Clime, Any Place, Any Space, by Cpl Jacqueline Peguero-Montes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
