Any Clime, Any Place, Any Space

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/827772" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Since 1775, the United States Marine Corps has been diligently working to adapt to the ever changing warfare environment. We strive to be prepared, whether it is in the air, on land and sea or the information environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jacqueline Peguero-Montes)