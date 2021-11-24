AFN Incirlik Resiliency Hour with A1C Kelly Christensen

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airman 1st Class Kelly Christensen, 39th Logistics Readiness Squadron individual protective equipment, shared a story about how she overcame not being able to speak for 7 years as a young child during an American Forces Network – Incirlik radio interview at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Nov. 24, 2021. Christensen explained how she learned sign language out of necessity as a child, but now uses it in the Air Force to ensure others can communicate. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)