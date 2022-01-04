Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAF Mildenhall Year in Review 2021

    MILDENHALL, UNITED KINGDOM

    04.01.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Kevin Long 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    2021 was a big year for the 100th Air Refuelling Wing. We stayed busy and kept our Airmen, readiness, and culture top of mind throughout it all. Let’s take a look back at what team Mildenhall did last year as we charge forward into 2022.

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 01.05.2022 06:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 827768
    VIRIN: 220104-F-GK113-001
    Filename: DOD_108756001
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: MILDENHALL, GB 

    USAFE
    RAF Mildenhall
    Exercise
    U.S. Air Force
    Readiness
    100 Air Refuelling Wing

