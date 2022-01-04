2021 was a big year for the 100th Air Refuelling Wing. We stayed busy and kept our Airmen, readiness, and culture top of mind throughout it all. Let’s take a look back at what team Mildenhall did last year as we charge forward into 2022.
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2022 06:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|827768
|VIRIN:
|220104-F-GK113-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108756001
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|MILDENHALL, GB
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, RAF Mildenhall Year in Review 2021, by SrA Kevin Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT