    Happy New Year from the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    12.31.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Leadership and members of the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing end 2021 with a and usher in 2022 with a heartfelt message recounting all of the accomplishments form the past year, looking forward to new challenges. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.31.2021
    Date Posted: 01.05.2022 06:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 827767
    VIRIN: 220101-F-MG692-0001
    Filename: DOD_108756000
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Happy New Year from the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing, by SSgt Stefan Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    379 AEW
    New Year
    Grand Slam Wing

