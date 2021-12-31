Leadership and members of the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing end 2021 with a and usher in 2022 with a heartfelt message recounting all of the accomplishments form the past year, looking forward to new challenges. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez)
|Date Taken:
|12.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2022 06:32
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|827767
|VIRIN:
|220101-F-MG692-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108756000
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Happy New Year from the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing, by SSgt Stefan Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
