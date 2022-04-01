Why I serve

SFC Jose H. Perez (the 311 ESC Operations Sergeant), shares his experience, and speaks on why he serves, and continues to serve in the United States Army.
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2022 02:40
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|827758
|VIRIN:
|220104-A-PK275-579
|Filename:
|DOD_108755889
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
