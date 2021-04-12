Misawa Edgren Middle High School hosts the 2021 student collaboration event facilitated by the Department of Defense Education Activity and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Various students speak about their experience.
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2022 02:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|827755
|VIRIN:
|211204-N-HW118-003
|Filename:
|DOD_108755885
|Length:
|00:15:02
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, MoFA DoDEa Exchange Event B-Roll Package Part 1, by PO3 Avalon Jutras-Santonastasi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
