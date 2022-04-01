DLA 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony (open captions)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Introducing the DLA 2020 HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES! We are honoring Ms. Denise Canada, Mr. Christos Cosfol, Mr. Thomas Legeret, Mr. James McClaugherty, Mr. Stephen Sherman for their DLA incredible accomplishments. We may still be virtual, but that won't stop us from celebrating excellence with this amazing group of inductees. #DLAHallofFame