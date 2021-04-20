No Man's Town | Trailer

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 9th Engineer Support Battalion, 3d Marine Logistics Group, conduct a Marine Corps Combat Readiness Exercise at Combat town and Demo 3, Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, April 20, 2021. Urban warfare training presents some of the most rigorous training Marines in III MEF undergo in order to stay ready to fight now. See from the perspective of these combat engineers with 9th ESB how Marines adapt and overcome in the most austere of environments. 3d MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III MEF’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Moises Rodriguez)