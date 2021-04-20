No Man's Town | Trailer

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.20.2021

    Video by Cpl. Moises Rodriguez 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with 9th Engineer Support Battalion, 3d Marine Logistics Group, conduct a Marine Corps Combat Readiness Exercise at Combat town and Demo 3, Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, April 20, 2021. Urban warfare training presents some of the most rigorous training Marines in III MEF undergo in order to stay ready to fight now. See from the perspective of these combat engineers with 9th ESB how Marines adapt and overcome in the most austere of environments. 3d MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III MEF’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Moises Rodriguez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2021
    Date Posted: 01.04.2022 23:22
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 827730
    VIRIN: 210420-M-LN574-388
    Filename: DOD_108755709
    Length: 00:02:29
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

