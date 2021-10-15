Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combat Field Studies - The Berlin Crisis

    UNITED STATES

    10.15.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Miller 

    National Guard Bureau - Army National Guard - G3 - Training Division - Leader Development Branch

    Join MAJ Faltinson on this; the 60th Anniversary of the Berlin Crisis, as he discusses how it fundamentally changed the role of the Army National Guard!

    Date Taken: 10.15.2021
    Date Posted: 01.04.2022 16:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 827722
    VIRIN: 211015-A-AB135-335
    Filename: DOD_108755653
    Length: 00:21:03
    Location: US

    berlin
    cold war

